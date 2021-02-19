The UAE is dismantling part of its first power projection site, a military base in Assab, Eritrea, according to an Associated Press analysis of satellite images, but its deep economic and military presence in the region continues to provide the country a foothold in the strategic region.

“The UAE are only nominally withdrawing from the region,” says Dr Andreas Krieg, assistant professor of security studies at King’s College London. “This is a strategic withdrawal from the base for the time being to signal to the United States in particular that the UAE are withdrawing from the Horn of Africa. In reality, however, it doesn't have a major impact on UAE operations.”

“The base’s partial downsizing is indicative of Abu Dhabi’s shifting posture in relation to Yemen,” Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics told TRT World in a written statement. “Nonetheless, the Emiratis are merely downsizing, which means that the UAE will likely continue having access to this port and runway.”

Joe Biden had pledged to take a harsher stance on the Gulf countries compared to his predecessor. Within days of taking office, the Biden administration paused jet and arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, respectively. It announced that it was largely pulling back US support to the Yemen war soon after.

The UAE has already come under fire for its close ties to Russia and China, and its potential to reveal crucial US military technology to its opponents. Its relations with the two countries continues to grow, however.

“In many ways Abu Dhabi is becoming somewhat a backdoor for Russia and China into Eastern Africa,” says Krieg. “That is being used strategically by Abu Dhabi to build ties with Beijing and Moscow and that something that will continue.”

“Reputational costs”

Starting in April 2015, the UAE started using the port at Assab as a launching point for air and sea campaigns against the Houthis in Yemen, after signing a 30-year deal with Asmara for military use.

By late July 2015, it had expanded its construction to create a logistics support area and by the Fall of 2015, it had become a major airbase and its first international power projection site. The site includes barracks; container housing; a tent city to train Yemeni counterterrorism forces; “one of the best field surgical hospitals anywhere in the Middle East”; prisons which drew international condemnation for their use as torture sites; and deep-water port facilities.

Assab is also reported to have housed Yemeni and Emirati troops, as well as at least 10,000 Sudanese fighters, some of whom were ferried across the sea to fight in Yemen.

“Assab has been too much of a focal point for negative attention and reputational cost for Abu Dhabi,” Krieg tells TRT World. “Especially with the Biden administration and Africom, [which has] repeatedly expressed concerns over the UAE operations taking place through Assab or in Assab.”

The Assab port was also used for the internationally-condemned Hudaida and Mokha blockades. Hudaida is the main port through which food, aid, and fuel entered the country.

The UAE, a major player and part of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, has received heavy criticism from the international community for its involvement in the war, which has killed, directly and indirectly, nearly a quarter million people including civilians, since the start of the conflict in 2014.

All sides in the war have been accused of human rights abuses and war crimes including the deliberate targeting of children and other civilians, torture and sexual abuse, employing child soldiers and laying landmines.