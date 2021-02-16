Since late December, mass vaccination campaigns have been underway to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

While many rich European countries have lagged behind in executing their proposed programs, Chile is drawing attention for having done the opposite.

According to Our World in Data, a project of the University of Oxford, Chile has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 11.23 people out of every 100 citizens.

Chile is at the forefront of Latin America’s inoculation drive on a per capita basis, and has already administered nearly two million doses.

By February 15, the Latin American nation was the fifth most successful country just behind Israel, the UAE, the US and the UK.

Chile has also set a target of inoculating around five million people - more than a quarter of its population - by the end of March. The program is voluntary and free.

These are some of the reasons why Chile’s drive has been successful.

House in order

Thanks to its trade connections with developed countries, the Chilean government obtained Covid-19 vaccines much faster than other Latin American nations.

Chile was also thefirst country in South America to kick off vaccinations, starting inoculations in late December after receiving its initial 10,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNtech.

Last year, the South American country signed agreements with BioNTech / Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sinovac to obtain about 36 million doses - a figure needed for its 19 million population.