From the top, Kakinara, a small town in the east Indian state of West Bengal, appears like a maze, a network of crisscrossing bylanes. In one of the lanes – line number 06 – lives Hena Parwin, who embroiders long skirts to run a household of six. Her sewing machine, the family’s lifeline, was looted in the summer of 2019 during a communal riot between Hindus and Muslims.

“The rioters – mainly locals – ransacked the room,” said Parwin, 27, sitting in the family's only room, sweaty and cramped, allotted to Parwin’s father, a jute mill worker who has now left the family.

“Only the Muslim families are targeted here,” she said. About 7,000 people live in the maze with 1,400 quarters allotted to workers of eight jute mills, half of which are closed.

The area, which is 80 percent Hindu with Muslims making up the difference, has witnessed systematic Hindu-Muslim violence over the last quarter of a decade affecting mostly Muslims, noted a fact finding report by An Assemblage of Movement Research and Appraisal (AAMRA), a civil society forum that documents communal conflicts.

“Riot [of] 2019 displaced 670 persons from 134 households and among them about 90% are Muslims,” the AAMRA report said.

The report named a series of neighbourhoods where Muslims were threatened, and the torching of their houses “became an everyday feature” since May 2019.

Hindus too were targeted in violence that occurred subsequently in June, and seven people, including five Hindus, were killed. A total of 29 people lost their jobs following the riot, 27 of which were Muslims and two were Hindus.

“We have not experienced so much communal tension during Communist rule,” said Renuka Devi, a homemaker in ward number eight, about 200 metres from Parwin’s quarter.

The division of India along communal lines in 1947 deeply fractured Hindu-Muslim relations in Bengal, home to about 100 million people. Leftists, led by Communist Party of India (CPI-M), came to power in 1977 after a prolonged struggle, grew in size and power over decades.

Being a regimented bloc, the Communists wielded firm control over all aspects of governance and society, often intervening in private lives. Nevertheless, they managed to reduce enmity between communities by “secularising the society with some degree of enlightened policies, preaching tolerance, peaceful coexistence,” said Ranabir Samaddar, an eminent Indian political scientist.

That all changed in 2011, when the Communists’ 34-year-long tenure was ended by the secular nationalist All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), around the time the Narendra Modi-led Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on the upswing.

In hardly a decade, the BJP’s vote share shot up from 4 percent (2011) to 40 percent (2019) in Bengal, one of the last remaining states yet to be won by the Hindu right or its allies. The national Parliamentary poll - that BJP won twice since 2014 - and state Assembly elections are separately contested in India.

With the BJP’s countrywide expansion, the state – with about 30 million Muslims – was divided along communal lines and Islamophobic voices gripped Bengal, otherwise renowned as the intellectual cradle of the country.

“Muslims are buying expensive apartments in posh areas to sprawling shops in my locality. They are usurping properties,” said a north Kolkata-based medical doctor Biswajit Chandra, while a state government official complained that “Muslim colonies have a better water supply than Hindu areas.”

Other incidents followed: a group of madrassa teachers were evicted from a hotel in an upscale neighbourhood, and an assistant professor of media studies claimed that half a dozen men – “formerly with the CPI-M'' – arrived at her doorstep for funds to construct a temple for the Hindu warrior god Lord Ram in Ayodhya, where a 16th century mosque was demolished in 1992.

Faux demographic anxiety

Low intensity communal riots – like the one in Kakinara – were routinely triggered, turning the state into a giant repository of Islamophobic sentiment.

“If you consider the volume and depth of these incidents, there would hardly be any doubt that the BJP and its frontal organisations’ concerted and virulent campaign has struck a latent chord in large sections of society,” Diptiman Ghosh, an industrialist and vice president of Indian National Congress in Bengal, told TRT World.

The sentiments are premised on the argument that the Hindu population dropped by eight percent, while Muslims’ increased from 19 to 27 percent since independence. While the argument is correct in absolute numbers, it is not accurate if a decline in birth rates are taken into account.