The global coronavirus pandemic has taken the lives of 2.4 million people around the world, with at least 108 million active infections worldwide. Between new mutating variants, uncertainty surrounding vaccine delivery, vaccine effectiveness and deeply impacted economies with no end in sight, there’s another pandemic that gets less attention but is no less devastating on mental health: depression.

Barely two months into 2021, more people are speaking out about the effects of depression and recognising that something is different this time.

“I thought it was just the winter and lack of sunlight on top of stress from university, but I spoke to a therapist and she told me a lot of people are going through what I’m going through,” says a young female student, 21, who requested not to be named, in the middle of an undergraduate degree at Ibn Haldun University.

“There are days where I don’t have the energy to do anything. I feel drained, and I’m hopeless about the future. It was hard enough finding a job before covid. Looking at my friends that have graduated now doesn’t give me any confidence,” she adds.

“I asked my friends how they were coping, and it was a bit of a relief. We were all surprised to know there’s nothing wrong with us, we’re all going through the same things.”

Harsh effects

A recent study published in PLOS ONE reports that one in three adults are victims of covid-related depression and anxiety, with young women, young adults and economically burdened individuals significantly more at risk.

The study reports that social distancing, isolation, lockdown and the absence of a visible end to the pandemic are impacting people’s mental health adversely, causing insomnia, anxiety, stress, and depression.

Unfortunately, that has a very real effect on the body. For young children, prolonged exposure to stress can seriously impact the development of the amygdala and hippocampus, responsible for emotion management, learning and memory, while also making it more likely they’ll suffer from mental health complications when they get older.

A recent survey of children in Germany found that 4 out of 5 children are suffering from pandemic related anxiety, going so far as to make its way felt in the way of headaches and stomach aches. The survey found that children with migrant origins or from poorer backgrounds struggled more, as they ate less healthy meals, increased screen time, or had to deal with stressed family members who fought more at home.

For adults, stress can cause inflammation, lower immune system strength, and raise cortisol levels in the body which can cause weight gain, acne breakouts, impaired healing, muscle weakness, high blood pressure and difficulty concentrating.