Protesters have staged a demonstration in Paris to voice their opposition against a proposed law that they say is discriminatory toward Muslims.

The crowd gathered in the Trocadero Square against the bill dubbed Charter of Republican Values.

Hanane Loukili, one of the protesters, told Anadolu Agency that she was one of the victims of Islamophobia in France.

She said the school she ran was closed last November on the grounds that it did not meet security standards.

Keltouma, who only gave her first name, said the closed school was inclusive and students at the facility were being deprived of their fundamental right to education.

She said the school was a safe space for girls who wanted to dress up conservatively.

Dangerous situation

Olivia Zemor, head of EuroPalestine, a pro-Palestine association, said the proposed law was paving the way for more dangerous situations as it had the potential to put the public under control and surveillance.