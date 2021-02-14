Insurgents have killed at least 11 civilians including a 10-year-old girl and three soldiers in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, the army has said.

Fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked the town of Ndalya in Ituri region, killing at least 11 civilians, Ituri province army spokesman Lieutenant Jules Ngongo told AFP.

He added that in the ensuing fighting "three members of the armed forces fell on the battlefield" and the troops "neutralised four ADF elements".

"The enemy retreated into the bush," he said.

"We are still pursuing them so that we can put the people out of danger."

Resurgence

Ndalya is about 100 kilometres from the Ituri capital Bunia.