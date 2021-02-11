The Scottish referendum debate continues to draw heat, but for all the wrong reasons. Mainly, because its outcome is so opaque, the debate is based on a number of flawed assumptions, and can never be resolved by anyone. Scotland wants change, but literally has no idea about how to go about it and what shape or form it might take.

But the idea of the union, for sure, is already an anachronism which we all need to get used to, even if Scotland doesn’t get to the finish line of a project in the making. But does that mean we have to scrap it altogether? What about a new United Kingdom with Scotland as a partner, but an independent country?

The problem is not whether Scotland wants independence. It’s clear it does. But the calibre of politicians driving the debate are so poor that even they can’t speak on behalf of a shiny new nation, which would almost certainly be an EU member state.

Three referenda

Most Scots, if there were a referendum today, would tell you they want independence and being a new EU member state is part of that plan (considerable amounts of hard cash in the form of agricultural grants and subsidies to its poor regions were lost to Brexit). But therein lies the real crux of the problem. If Scotland takes the path to EU membership, then a whole plethora of possible problems emerge way before it even gets to the finishing line of becoming the 28th member of the European Union.

Scotland doesn’t need one referendum. Or even two. It probably needs three, as most will want to become an EU member state but what type will determine the country’s identity for generations to come.

After years of listening to Scottish National Party MEPs in Brussels whine about Scotland modelling itself on an EU version of Norway, I’m not personally convinced that a referendum is the answer at all. It would be beneficial to many Scots to sit tight and wait and see how the UK fairs as an economy, which some experts are saying will hit 8 percent growth post covid.

It’s far too early to pour scorn on the UK and its teething problems with the bloc. Many Scots, like the Irish, will be shocked by the EU’s churlish attitude with the UK and how it made a dog’s breakfast out of the Covid-19 crisis.

Quite apart from Scotland’s own political elite and their in-fighting which might hold back a process of a referendum, there is the awkward issue of Boris Johnson blocking a new one being signed off. Many might argue that he won’t be around to complete a second term in office and a new Labour leader in Downing Street will support such an important poll. If Labour gets in. In Scotland itself, the Labour party is in such shambles, it doesn’t even have a leader at present.

But even if a referendum were to be agreed by Downing Street (possibly a future Labour government) the Scots themselves are going to have to decide early on who it is they cosy up to as their Big Brother: The EU, the UK or even Ireland.