“His arm was outstretched, hand gripping the serac ice wall in K2’s notorious Bottleneck. That’s my last image of my father. That’s how I want to remember him,” says Sajid, who was accompanying his father Ali Sadpara in his quest to climb the 'Savage Mountain' in winters. Sajid was forced to return due to a malfunctioning oxygen mask.

A winter summit of K2 is considered the ultimate challenge in mountaineering and previously thought impossible until an expedition of Nepali climbers made history by achieving the feat in January of 2021.

Ali Sadpara is missing, now presumed dead, along with two other climbers, John Snorri Sigurjonsson of Iceland, and Chilean Juan Pablo Mohr. They were last seen by Sajid around noon on Friday last week, on the most dangerous stretch of K2, the ‘Bottleneck’, a steep, narrow gully called a couloir, just 300 meters from the summit. Its located inside what mountaineers call the ‘death zone’, referring to altitudes over 8,000 meters where there isn’t enough oxygen for humans to breathe and the body's cells start to die.

Climbers have to race against the clock to summit and exit the death zone before the body and mind deteriorate completely.

When I last met Ali Sadpara, I invited him to my city, Karachi. “I was miserable there,” he told me. “This is my place. I belong to the mountains.”

We both were in Gilgit for a much publicised gathering on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) attended by the country’s top military and civilian leadership. Surrounded by others in suits and ties or uniforms, Ali was comfortable in the traditional shalwar kameez.

Ali’s close friend, local judge and amateur climber Abbas Chopa offered a wry smile. “He makes complex knots on ropes while dangling near the sky when climbing, but he can’t make a knot on a necktie. I’ve tried to teach him.”

Sadpara laughed. “What is the sense of making knots in a noose around your own neck?” he asked.

We spent the evening together, talking late into the night. He was excited at his world record, having recently returned from a successful winter summit of Nanga Parbat, known as 'Killer Mountain', in the winter of 2016.

I didn’t know anything about the world of mountaineering and have a degree of a phobia of heights, so I steered the conversation towards his life. Ali Sadpara spoke of his childhood, harsh realities, losing friends in climbs, and his dreams.

His birth led to festivities in the Sadpara village of mountain porters in Skardu on the Pakistan-China border. His parents had lost eight children before he was born. He was taken to a saint for blessings and protection, and his mother breast fed him until an older age than normal,“she made me strong enough to climb mountains,” he said.

He grew up seeing foreigners gearing up for expeditions, watching villagers line up to carry their luggage as porters. He too wanted to climb, but as an expedition member, not a porter. “But I had no choice,” he explained, “there were financial constraints. We didn’t have any training or top gear.”

His father didn’t want him to get into mountaineering, and insisted he set up a small business or do a government job rather than risk his life.

He tried. Ali Sadpara did odd jobs in the port city of Karachi, worked in marble mines in the hills of Balochistan. He couldn’t function in the heat and humidity, so he fled back home. In a town near his village, he set up a shop to sell old imported leather and sports shoes. He couldn’t make it work out even for few months.