EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said the bloc could impose fresh sanctions on Myanmar's military over its seizure of power, but warned any punishment should not hit the population.

"We are currently reviewing all our options," Borrell told lawmakers at the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Borrell said one of the paths open to the bloc were "additional targeted sanctions on individuals and on business owned by the military."

The EU already has an arms embargo on Myanmar and has slapped asset freezes and visa bans on 14 officials over the bloody crackdown on the country's Rohingya.

READ MORE: Explained: the coup in Myanmar and its political ramifications

Trade ties also under review