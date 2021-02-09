WORLD
EU mulls sanctions on Myanmar military over coup
The bloc could impose additional targeted sanctions on individuals and on business owned by the Myanmar military, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell says.
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks at a debate folllowing his visit to Russia, during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on February 9, 2021. / Reuters
February 9, 2021

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said the bloc could impose fresh sanctions on Myanmar's military over its seizure of power, but warned any punishment should not hit the population. 

"We are currently reviewing all our options," Borrell told lawmakers at the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Borrell said one of the paths open to the bloc were "additional targeted sanctions on individuals and on business owned by the military." 

The EU already has an arms embargo on Myanmar and has slapped asset freezes and visa bans on 14 officials over the bloody crackdown on the country's Rohingya.

Trade ties also under review

The military ousted and detained civilian leader Aung Sun Suu Kyi in a coup last week that has drawn widespread international condemnation. 

Borrell said the EU could also review development assistance to Myanmar or curb trade ties with the southeast Asian nation. 

But the former Spanish minister insisted that the bloc "should avoid rushing into measures which could adversely affect the most vulnerable part of the population."

He said foreign ministers from the EU's 27 nations would discuss the next moves at a meeting on February 22. 

"We will ensure that we are doing nothing to legitimise the actions of the military, while trying to maintain support to the people of Myanmar," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
