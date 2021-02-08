Last week, McKinsey and Co. agreed to pay $574 million dollars to US authorities as part of a settlement for its role in the opioid crisis, which has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The global consultancy giant has worked with pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma, which made billions from pushing its OxyContin painkiller on the market.

Prosecutors found that McKinsey advised its pharma clients on how to aggressively sell the addictive drugs. In some cases it suggested that the opiods be marketed through doctors who were more likely to prescribe them.

“They have never paid such a large penalty. Few firms have ever paid this large a penalty, for anything. As for scrutiny, McKinsey is clearly facing more than it used to,” Duff McDonald, author of The Firm: The Story of McKinsey and Its Secret Influence on American Business, told TRT World.

McKinsey, which prides itself on having a long history of helping companies emerge out of crises, has been the subject of multiple controversies in recent years.

In 2019, The New York Times and ProPublicaran a series of stories highlighting the ways in which McKinsey bent rules to win government contracts and gave preference to profits over ethical conduct.

Privately-held Mckinsey has been in the consulting business for over 90 years. It’s known for hiring talent from the best universities and a stint at the company often means a prosperous career for business graduates.

Secretive about its work and clients, its army of 2,000 partners and thousands of other employees, advise companies and governments on how best to execute projects.

But at times it has landed itself in trouble for the work it does. Here are a few examples.

Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant sidekick

Soon after he took office in early 2017, former US President Donald Trump laid out its plan to check the flow of immigrants.

He touted building a wall on the border with Mexico, enforced visa restrictions for Muslim countries and introduced policies that led to the separation of children from their immigrant parents.

McKinsey, which began working with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency before Trump’s election, faced scrutiny after rights groups raised concerns that migrants were being mistreated at ICE detention facilities.

The consulting firm received $20 million for its services, which included advising ICE on how best to manage its detention facilities in a cost-effective way.

It proposed budget cuts. For example it recommended ICE save money on food served to the detainees or send the migrants to facilities in rural areas to cut back on expenditure.

Those recommendations even made ICE officials uncomfortable, a report by ProPublica found.

McKinsey severed its contract with ICE after a New York Timesstory exposed the nexus in 2018.

The South Africa scandal

In the last few years, McKinsey has agreed to pay more than $100 million to the South African government in compensation for its involvement in a massive corruption scandal.

The consultancy firm overcharged Eskom, a power utility, and worked with a sub-contractor that was linked with the Gupta brothers who bankrolled former South African President Jacob Zuma.