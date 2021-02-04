Hassan Jamil didn’t think much about the Sinopharm vaccine shots he received in the middle of last year. It was July and Covid-19 was spreading like wildfire, killing people and ravaging economies.

A supply chain expert who works in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Jamil was amongst the early volunteers to receive the jabs made by China’s state-run pharma company during its international trial phase.

“For me it wasn’t a matter of choice. I travel to other countries frequently and knew this was my chance to get the necessary inoculation,” he told TRT World.

If there was any fear about the efficacy or an adverse reaction, he took consolation in the fact that members of UAE’s royal family and government officials were also getting the shots.

The trials of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Sinopharm and another Chinese company, the privately run Sinovac Biotech, have become a subject of debate. Experts say the complete result of the trials haven’t been made public, leaving many to question their efficacy.

Sputnik V, a vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology, is facing similar criticism - even though a recent independent review published in the Lancet medical journal found it to be 92 percent effective.

“I think the main reason why there is distrust in the Chinese and Russian vaccines stems from their approval before having full clinical trial validation,” said Jeremy Rossman, an emerging disease expert at the University of Kent.

“From a health standpoint, this was a dangerous idea and has decreased the trust in the vaccines.”

A survey published last month by UK-based polling company, YouGov, showed that many of the 19,000 participants from the US, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, India and Indonesia, were more inclined to use western vaccines.

Yet despite the concerns, many countries including Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey have opted for Chinese and Russian vaccines. Many of them have carried out their own trials and have now begun inoculation drives.

That’s simply because the supply of more ‘promising’ jabs made by Pfizer and Moderna and AstraZeneca, have been gobbled by the wealthy nations - despite warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that this could leave hundreds of millions of people in poor countries vulnerable to the deadly virus.

A matter of trust

Russia became the first country to give any vaccine a go ahead when it approved Sputnik V for trials in August last year. Yet that didn’t inspire confidence among other nations which were desperately trying to reopen schools, factories, and airports.

In contrast when Moderna and Pfizer announced promising results of their trials late last year, the global stock markets rallied.

Even though Covid-19 vaccines have been made in record time, the western pharmaceutical companies not only completed the necessary trials in people but also communicated the results.

“It is about transparency and data. Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have phase 3 clinical trials published in peer reviewed journals - that is the transparency that is required,” said Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

“A media release by a company is not the same. When phase 3 trials of these other vaccines are published, they can be validly compared in safety and efficacy to the other vaccines.”

The report about Sputnik V being 92 percent effective has been published in peer-reviewed Lancet just this week.