Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for justice over a devastating Beirut port explosion amid a stalled investigation into last year's deadly tragedy.

The blast was caused by a fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a port warehouse on August 4, 2020. One of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded, the force tore through the city, sending people flying across rooms and slicing them with flying glass.

Lebanese authorities have failed in the past six months to deliver any justice for the catastrophic explosion at Beirut’s port, HRW said on Wednesday.

Victims are still awaiting the result of the investigation into why 2,750 tonnes of potentially explosive material were stored unsafely at the port, which is surrounded by residential areas, for more than six years.

For some, the explosion and the state's handling of its aftermath are an indictment of politicians who have led Lebanon as it lurches from crisis to crisis.

Several senior officials have been detained, including the port's general manager and head of customs.

Fadi Sawan, the judge investigating has also charged Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers with negligence on December 10.

The four were charged with "negligence and causing death to hundreds and injuries to thousands more" in the first such official indictment against a prime minister in office in Lebanese history, the judicial source said.

The decision by judge Sawan came after the investigation confirmed the suspects had received "several written notices warning them against postponing the disposal of ammonium nitrate fertiliser," the source said.

Diab, whose cabinet resigned over the August blast after taking office in early 2020, said his conscience was clear and accused the judge of breaching the constitution.

'Public still waiting for answers'

But the investigation into the deadly blast has been paused since December 17, 2020 after two former ministers charged in the case filed a motion asking Lebanon’s Court of Cassation to replace the investigating judge, Sawan.

When the investigation will resume is not clear.

“Lebanese authorities publicly promised that the investigation into the blast that killed more than 200 people and devastated half the city would take five days, but six months later, the public is still waiting for answers,” said Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at HRW.

“Moreover, the court handling the case appears to have run roughshod over detained defendants’ due process rights, signalling that it is unable or unwilling to deliver justice.”