An alleged assassin linked to the Daesh terror group has been arrested in northwestern Turkey, the country's interior minister has said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday announced the arrest of the suspected terrorist in a Twitter post, saying the counterterrorism operation had been successfully held in Yalova province.

Soylu congratulated the intelligence units, provincial police department and prosecutor's office involved in the arrest.

In a later statement, local police announced that a total of 14 suspects, including the alleged assassin, had been arrested in the Yalova-based operation and that eight of them had been remanded in custody.

READ MORE:Turkey arrests dozens of Daesh suspects in large-scale operation

The suspected assassin, who was identified as AY, is also thought to have been in charge of smuggling exposed Daesh-linked militants to and from Turkey and Europe.