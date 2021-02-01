France, a Western European democracy, which has long championed free speech and academic freedom, appears to have increased restrictions on universities.

As Paris aims to monitor intellectual activism, its policies are interestingly supported by many of its academics as they want to go after dissident voices across French universities.

The fodder to such hostilities is provided by the country's political institutions that have increased its pressure over its Muslim population after French teacher Samual Paty’s brutal beheading by a Chechen-origin perpetrator.

To suppress academic freedom, they appear to have found a new scapegoat, “Islamo-leftism”, a term insidiously designed to portray Muslim academics and French leftists in a bad light.

The French President Emmanuel Macron has already labelled 'Islamism' as a dangerous ideology, and described it as an enemy of the state by identifying it with terrorism.

Macron’s Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer went further, suggesting that "Islamo-leftism wreaks havoc at the university,” due to student activism represented by groups like the National Union of Students of France (UNEF), the country’s biggest students organisation. Blanquer thinks that “Islamo-leftism” has been enabled by organisations like the UNEF, which “gives in to this type of thing".

Blanquer was not alone in his thinking. In a very worrying sign, about 100 French scholars from different universities have recently come out to support the minister’s anti-intellectual points.

“We, academics and researchers, can only agree with this observation by Jean-Michel Blanquer. Who could deny the gravity of the situation today in France, especially after the recent Nice attack - a situation which, whatever some people claim, does not spare our universities?” scholars wrote in an op-ed published in the country’s prestigious Le Monde newspaper.

“Indigenist, racialist and “decolonial” ideologies (transferred from North American campuses) are very present there, fueling a hatred of “whites” and of France; and a sometimes violent activism attacks those who still dare to defy the anti-Western doxa,” they wrote.

France is a former colonial power known for its various atrocities across different continents. Many thought that even in the post-colonial period, the country could not reconcile with its past conduct.

Increasing trends of anti-academia sentiment across France publicly expressed by both political and academic establishments, have shown how the country’s elites have been recently spinning out of their ways, according to different observers.

Blanquer even thought that he had the right to designate what is truth or falsehood in intellectual terms in his remarks during a Senate speech, claiming that "very powerful Islamo-leftist currents in the sectors of higher education which are damaging people's minds.”

He even accused “intellectual radicalism", which is a vague term, for recent attacks in France.

Inside academia, many scholars are also increasingly getting nervous about new French governmental oversight backed by some prominent academics.