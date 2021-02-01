Russian police have detained more than 5,300 people across the country in a massive clampdown on anti-Kremlin protests, as prosecutors backed a request to imprison opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

OVD Info, which monitors arrests at opposition protests, said on Monday more than 5,300 people had been detained, including nearly 1,800 people in Moscow and almost 1,200 in Saint Petersburg, Russia's second city.

The protests that witnessed a rare lockdown of Moscow centre came ahead of Navalny's court hearing which could see him imprisoned for several years.

Meanwhile, a Moscow court ordered Navalny's wife to pay a fine of 20,000 rubles ($265) for violating protest regulations after she attended a demonstration in the Russian capital to demand his release on Sunday.

READ MORE: Russian cops arrest scores of pro-Navalny supporters at nationwide rallies

US criticises Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sharply criticised Russia over its crackdown on Navalny supporters and said the United States was reviewing possible responses to Moscow's actions.

Blinken told NBC News he was "deeply disturbed by the violent crackdown" on Russian protesters on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow would ignore Blinken’s comments and warned Washington against imposing any new sanctions.

"The Russian government makes a big mistake if it believes that this is about us," Blinken said in the interview.

"It's about them. It's about the government. It's about the frustration that the Russian people have with corruption, with autocracy, and I think they need to look inward, not outward."

Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow in the interview, taped on Sunday.

France urges Germany to scrap Russia gas pipeline

France has urged Germany to scrap a major gas pipeline project with Russia in protest over Navalny's detention.