WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japanese woman hides mother's dead body for 10 years to avoid eviction
Police say Yumi Yoshino, 48, was held "on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body" found inside the freezer in a Tokyo apartment.
Japanese woman hides mother's dead body for 10 years to avoid eviction
A view of Tokyo is seen from Roppongi Hills Mori Tower Monday, September 2, 2013. / AP Archive
January 30, 2021

A Japanese woman who has said she hid her mother's corpse in a freezer in her apartment for a decade told police she feared eviction if the death was discovered, media reported.

Police told AFP that Yumi Yoshino, 48, was held "on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body" found on Wednesday inside the freezer in a Tokyo apartment.

Yoshino said she hid the body 10 years ago because she "didn't want to move out" of the home she shared with her mother, after finding her dead, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources.

READ MORE: Japanese store hires ‘robot clerk’ to ensure people follow Covid rules

Recommended

The mother, thought to be aged around 60 at the time of her death, was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex, Kyodo News said.

Yoshino had been forced to leave the apartment in mid-January after missing rent payments, the reports said, and a cleaner discovered the body in a freezer hidden in a closet.

An autopsy could not determine the time and cause of woman's death, the reports said.

READ MORE: Japan’s ‘Twitter killer’ pleads guilty to murdering nine people

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit