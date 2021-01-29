Iraq's premier says the military have killed a man identified as the top Daesh group figure in the country, a week after an attack by the group killed more than 30 people in Baghdad.

Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi said Daesh's Iraq "wali", or governor, Abu Yasser al Issawi, was killed in an "intelligence-led operation" by Iraqi security forces.

"We promised and fulfilled. I gave my word to pursue Daesh (IS) terrorists, we gave them a thundering response," Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.

Iraq declared Daesh territorially defeated in late 2017 after a three-year fight aided by US-led coalition air strikes and military advisors.

Since then, Daesh attacks in urban areas have dramatically dropped, but Iraqi troops have continued to battle sleeper cells in the country's mountainous and desert areas.

Most senior Daesh official

Issawi, born Jabbar al Issawi in Iraq's western region of Fallujah, had been identified last year by top experts as the country's most senior Daesh official.

He rose to that rank after fighting with the militant faction in both Iraq and neighbouring Syria, senior security sources told AFP.