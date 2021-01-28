The US is prepared to prosecute in the United States the man acquitted by Pakistan's top court of the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The Pakistani Supreme Court's decision to acquit Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh "is an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan," Blinken said in a statement, adding that Washington expected Pakistan to review its legal options to "ensure justice is served."

Earlier on Thursday, Joe Biden's administration said it was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling "an affront to terrorism victims everywhere" and demanded the Pakistani government "review its legal options."

Psaki said the United States recognises "past Pakistani actions to try to hold Mr Pearl's murderers accountable and we do note that as of right now Omar Sheikh remains in detention."

"We call on the Pakistani government to expeditiously review its legal options, including allowing the United States to prosecute Sheikh for the brutal murder of an American citizen and journalist."

Last month the then-US acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Washington "stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here."

"A travesty of justice"

The Biden administration's comments come after Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted of masterminding the brutal murder of Pearl, the South Asia bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, by jihadists.

Pearl's killing – which was filmed – caused international shock and outrage.

"The court has come out to say that there is no offence that [Sheikh] has committed in this case," Mahmood Sheikh, who represented the accused, said.

A court order said that Sheikh along with three accomplices connected to the case should "be released forthwith," though it was not clear when that would happen.

Pearl was researching a story about militants when he was abducted in the southern port megacity of Karachi in Sindh province in January 2002.

Nearly a month later, after a string of ransom demands, a graphic video showing his decapitation was given to officials.

Sheikh, a British-born militant who once studied at the London School of Economics and had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners, was arrested days after Pearl's abduction.

He was later sentenced to death by hanging after telling a Karachi court that Pearl had already been killed days before the gruesome video of the journalist's beheading had been released.