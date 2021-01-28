In October 2013, 200 migrants, including 60 children, drowned in the Mediterranean Sea as their boat capsized. The vessel had sent several distress calls to Italian authorities on a nearby coast but no one came to their help.

Almost eight years after the incident, the United Nations Human Rights Committee on Wednesday concluded that Italy could have saved the migrants if it had not failed in its international responsibility to promptly respond to the repeated requests.

The investigation came after a joint complaint by four survivors, three Syrians and one Palestinian, whose familes died in the incident.

Why did Italy ignore the calls?

The boat was carrying 400 people - the majority of them were Syrians. As it came under fire from another boat soon after leaving Libya, it sent multiple distress calls to Italian authorities and also shared its coordinates.

In response, the Italian authorities told them the vessel was not in their rescue zone, and provided them the number for the Maltese rescue operation, the UN says. By the time a team from Malta’s Rescue Coordination Centre arrived at the scene, the boat had already sunk. An Italian ship was dispatched to the scene only after Malta issued an urgent request.

The UN report quoting Helene Tigroudja, a member of the Human Rights Committee, says the case is complex, due to the location of the incident.

“The accident happened in the international waters within the Maltese search and rescue zone but the location was indeed closest to Italy and to one of its naval ships,” Tigroudja said.

But under international law, the states have a responsibility to react immediately in case of distress that requires urgent attention.

“Had the Italian authorities immediately directed its naval ship and coast guard boats after the distress calls, the rescue would have reached the vessel, at the latest, two hours before it sank,” she said.

Italy is also yet to explain why the naval vessel, ITS Libra, which was instructed to support the rescue operation at Malta’s request, was delayed in arriving at the scene despite being only an hour away.

Italy’s migrant pushback policy