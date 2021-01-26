Russia’s modern iron man, Vladimir Putin, appears to be having to deal with various cracks in the foundations of his authoritarian rule, especially as recent anti-Putin protests have grown in size in different cities across the country. The rallies have largely been seeking the release of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who was arrested soon after he landed in Moscow on January 17.

The Russian president, who was awarded two more terms after last year's controversial referendum that was held amidst the deadly pandemic, has maintained a tight grip over the country's institutions and has governed with a near-total political control of the Russian state in recent years.

But with the Navalny odyssey, that assertion does not seem to be a sure bet now. According to Navalny, in August, he was poisoned by the Russian secret service. It was once led by Putin. Germany, where Navalny flew for medical assistance after the incident in Russia’s Siberia, also believes he was poisoned. Moscow denies any allegations regarding Navalny poisoning.

“Navalny as a liberal opposition politician represents a European Russia between Saint Petersburg and Moscow. He has a symbolic significance in Russia, where there is no real opposition, due to his outspoken manner to bring out the country’s issues as well as governance problems,” says Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia political analyst.

“That’s an important development for the Russians,” Yalinkilicli tells TRT World. In a country, where citizens suffer hugely from “nepotism, kleptocracy and corruption”, Navalny is able to succeed in pulling some attention from ordinary people, according to Yalinkilicli.

But it does not mean he could be a significant opposition runner against Putin in the 2024 presidential elections, the political analyst adds.

“He does not have a powerful sociological base in Russia. But ordinary people pay attention to what he says not only due to his criticism of Putin but also his talk on Russia’s chronic issues related to its communist Soviet past such as its closed economic and political system,” Yalinkilicli observes.

There are serious economic problems and the economic gap between the country’s west and east has also not improved into a better shape, the analyst says. “Despite having rich sources, the country could not address how all the wealth Russia has could be fairly distributed among its citizens,” he says.

Russia is rich with mineral sources. But since 2018, the country has entered an economic slowdown, while Covid-19 has compounded the country’s financial problems by decreasing oil and energy prices. This has led to a financial decline in Russia, increasing poverty and unemployment.

“While the country is rich with energy sources, it produces much less. And much of its wealth has been shared by a small minority of Russian elites,” Yalinkilicli says. “Even they increased the retirement age to 65, [angering ordinary people]. Putin’s approval ratings have also decreased since the Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.”

As a result, Navalny and his allies want to make their voices heard by many by using issues like nepotism, corruption, unemployment, poverty and kleptocracy, Yalinkilicli views.

Putin reacts

Russia’s powerful leader does not usually show his hand when an important political event concerning the country has surfaced - whether it’s from Ukraine, Belarus or Syria.

During the former Trump administration, he also appeared to play a lowkey political role when Washington was sailing in turbulent political waters from Russian election meddling allegations to Trump’s connections with Putin.