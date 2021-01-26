A federal judge has barred the US government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden.

US District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations.

Tipton said the Biden administration had failed “to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.”

Tipton's order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes sought by immigration advocates, including a plan to legalise an estimated 11 million immigrants living in the US illegally.

Biden promised during his campaign to pause most deportations for 100 days.

The order represents a victory for Texas' Republican leaders, who often sued to stop programs enacted by Biden's Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama.

It also showed that just as Democratic-led states and immigration groups fought former president Donald Trump over immigration in court, often successfully, so too will Republicans with Biden in office.

David Pekoske, the acting Homeland Security secretary, signed a memo on Biden's first day directing immigration authorities to focus on national security and public safety threats as well as anyone apprehended entering the US illegally after November 1. That was a reversal from Trump administration policy that made anyone in the US illegally a priority for deportation.

The 100-day moratorium went into effect on Friday and applied to almost anyone who entered the US without authorization before November.