The Turkish foreign minister has said Turkey is working together with Gabon and its neighbouring countries to secure the release of kidnapped Turkish sailors in the Gulf of Guinea but no contact with the pirates has been made yet.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday that strict measures were being taken to ensure such incidents did not happen again after a cargo ship was attacked off Nigeria this weekend.

The ship is neither Turkish-owned nor Turkish-flagged, according to an executive of a Turkish marine company on Monday.

"The ship is not Turkish-owned or Turkish-flagged," Levent Karsan, the director general of the company Boden, told reporters in a press conference on the Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday.

Liberian-flagged ship