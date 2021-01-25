TÜRKİYE
Turkey: No contact yet with pirates who kidnapped Turkish sailors in Guinea
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells reporters strict measures are being taken to avoid such incidents in future after Turkish sailors were kidnapped by pirates in Gulf of Guinea.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addresses journalists outside the Grand National Assembly in Ankara on January 25, 2021. / AA
January 25, 2021

The Turkish foreign minister has said Turkey is working together with Gabon and its neighbouring countries to secure the release of kidnapped Turkish sailors in the Gulf of Guinea but no contact with the pirates has been made yet.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday that strict measures were being taken to ensure such incidents did not happen again after a cargo ship was attacked off Nigeria this weekend.

The ship is neither Turkish-owned nor Turkish-flagged, according to an executive of a Turkish marine company on Monday.

"The ship is not Turkish-owned or Turkish-flagged," Levent Karsan, the director general of the company Boden, told reporters in a press conference on the Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday.

READ MORE: Turkish ship anchors at Gabon port after deadly pirate attack

Liberian-flagged ship

Following the attack, the Liberian-flagged cargo ship Mozart—  with a largely Turkish crew—  anchored at Port-Gentil at 0800 GMT on Sunday.

Karsan said the ship belonged to foreign investors and his company was only responsible for the vessel's technical management.

"The ship is Liberian-flagged. Its management belongs to a firm that has offices in London and Hamburg," Karsan said.

He added that he did not receive any news that the pirates contacted any authorities so far.

READ MORE: Deadly pirate ambush on Turkish cargo ship off Guinea, sailors kidnapped

SOURCE:AA
