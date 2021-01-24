A cargo ship with a largely Turkish crew that was attacked off Nigeria is now anchored off neighbouring Gabon, and the body of a slain Azerbaijani sailor has been brought to shore, according to Turkish officials.

The Liberian-flagged cargo ship Mozart anchored at Port-Gentil at 11 am (0800GMT), said Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu on Twitter on Sunday.

Armed men killed one sailor and abducted 15 from Turkish M/V Mozart off the coast of Nigeria on Saturday, leaving three crew members to sail the ship.

Turkish Ambassador to Gabon Nilufer Erdem Kaygisiz met with the remaining sailors of the ship.

She said the procedures for the transfer of the slain Azerbaijani crew member are under way.

Crew showed resistance on board

En route from Lagos, Nigeria to Cape Town, South Africa, Mozart was attacked in the Gulf of Guinea, 160 kilometres off the small island nation of Sao Tome.

Accounts from crew, family members and security sources described a sophisticated and well-orchestrated attack in which armed pirates boarded the ship and breached its protective citadel, possibly with explosives.

Turkey's Maritime Directorate said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entry after six hours. During the struggle, one crew member aboard died.

It identified the victim as engineer Farman Ismayilov of Azerbaijan, the only non-Turkish crew member.

Turkish news channel NTV spoke to a sailor still on board who said several crew members were wounded.

"I do not know where I am heading," said a voice on a recording posted on Twitter and purported to be the latest captain of the Mozart.

"The pirates cut the cables, only the radar is working," he said.

No response from pirates on kidnapped