For decades, foreign policy and international relations experts have furiously debated two general approaches: realpolitik versus idealism.

While some have argued the importance of taking an ideological stance, others defend the merits of realpolitik in a world of chaos and uncontrolled forces.

James F Jeffrey, a former top US diplomat, who recently served as both Special Representative for Syria and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS under the outgoing Trump administration, is a strong defender of realpolitik.

Unlike many others, Jeffrey also defends Trump’s foreign policy very strongly due to its transactional nature. He even thinks the incoming Joe Biden administration should follow it, particularly across the Middle East.

“If [U.S. allies in the Middle East] had to pick somebody else to come, it would be Joe Biden,” Jeffrey said during an interview in November.

“I can’t predict how Joe Biden would act [but] of all of his decisions that I was involved in, and there were many, he is more of a transactional guy by his nature,” said the experienced American diplomat, who has worked for seven different US administrations in the past.

Some other foreign policy experts like David Ottaway, a Middle East fellow at Wilson Center, a US think tank, also think similar to Jeffrey.

“Biden seems likely to follow President Trump’s policy of reducing US involvement to a minimum in the Middle East’s 'forever wars'. He seems certain to support Israel’s push to find more peace partners among the Arab states after its breakthrough agreements with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan,” Ottaway said during an event at Wilson Center in December.

But will Biden really follow the transactional policy Trump embraced?

Matthew Bryza, another former top American diplomat, who also serves as a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, agrees that the Trump administration has pursued a transactional foreign policy.

“I pretty much agree with Ambassador Jeffrey that the Trump administration has followed a transactional foreign policy in the Middle East,” Bryza tells TRT World.

“We see that in particular with the recent Abraham Accords or let’s say in the case of Morocco. In exchange for Morocco committing to normalise relations with Israel, the Trump administration recognises the government of Morocco's control over Western Sahara, which is a policy that was from my understanding decided without any interagency consultation or systematic thought,” Bryza says.

The Abraham Accords refer to ‘normalisation deals’ between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain.

But on the subject of Biden following a transactional policy, Bryza differs from Jeffrey.

“I don’t believe President Biden will follow a similar transactional approach. Maybe Ambassador Jeffrey really meant that he does not see big changes overall in the US policy in the Middle East under Biden compared to Trump,” Bryza said.

“But I’d doubt Ambassador Jeffrey would think that Biden would follow a transactional foreign policy,” he adds.

Instead, Bryza envisions a number of changes under Biden.

What will Biden do?