Prime Minister Imran Khan has called India's air strike in northwestern Pakistani's Balakot area a "false flag" operation, saying the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used the regional crisis and its ultra-nationalist local media to win May 2019 election.

In a barrage of tweets on Monday, PM Khan said he had pointed out in his address to the UN General Assembly in 2019 how India's "fascist [Narendra] Modi government" used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains.

"Latest revelations from the communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi government and Indian media," Khan said.

"Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir] & a 15-year Indian global disinformation campaign against us all stand exposed," Pakistani PM said.

"Now India's own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford."

WhatsApp expose nailing Indian journalist

Khan's remarks came after a massive WhatsApp expose suggested the Indian air strike which targeted the town of Balakot in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province on February 26, 2019, was pre-planned.

New Delhi says the strike was to avenge some 40 Indian troopers, who were killed on February 14 that year in India-administered Kashmir by a suspected suicide bomber.

Pakistan denies any role in the attack and maintains the entire episode was a "false flag" operation aimed to boost BJP's ratings in elections.

Evidence submitted by police in the Indian city of Mumbai as part of an ongoing investigation into manipulation of television ratings suggests that firebrand and right-wing Indian TV host Arnab Goswami knew of New Delhi's plan to strike the Pakistani town days before the Kashmir attack.

In response to the Balakot raid, Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft and arrested a pilot, who was later released in a "goodwill gesture."