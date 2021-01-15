Turkey’s governing Justice and Development Party, AK Party’s spokesperson Omer Celik, criticised social media giant Twitter for providing “verified account” badges to the leaders of terrorist group PYD/YPG.

In light of its policy of marking ‘hateful content’, Twitter previously blocked and suspended tweets and accounts of some politicians and leaders, including, most recently, the US President Donald Trump.

But when it comes to groups like the PKK, Daesh and Al Qaeda, Twitter turns a blind eye and allows them to incite masses with their hateful content, which unabashedly glorifies violence.

In yet another violation of its own social media policy, Twitter has provided the blue badge to the leaders of the PYD, a terrorist affiliate of the YPG and PKK in the eyes of Turkey.

In 2016, American Defence Chief Ash Carter clearly admitted that the PYD and YPG are linked to the PKK, an armed Marxist-Leninist group listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, the EU and NATO.

When asked by Senator Lindsey Graham whether the PYD and its military wing, the YPG, are aligned with the outlawed PKK terror group during his testimony before a Senate panel, Carter agreed that the three groups were linked to each other. Carter also acknowledged that the PKK is designated a terror group by both the US and Turkey.

Talking about Twitter’s attitude towards the leaders of terrorist groups, Omer Celik told reporters on Thursday that while Twitter does not provide blue badges to Turkish Cypriot leaders, it does so for PYD terrorist leaders, referring to one of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branches.

"On what basis can you pretend like not recognising the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)? You are not the United Nations, the European Union, or any state. Why do you allow terrorist propaganda by providing a blue badge to the PYD terror group leader, Mazloum Kobani? Therefore, these platforms must be objectively regulated. The sovereignty over data and matter of sharing data is an issue of national sovereignty," he said.

When Twitter and Facebook were in their infancy but showed great promise, they both promised to remain committed to providing platforms for constructive debates, where the opposing sides could try to resolve their issues.

But quite the opposite appears to be happening. Several terrorist groups and their leaders have exploited them to further their dark ideologies that encourage the very opposite of debate.

Mazloum Abdi, the leader of the SDF, owns a blue-ticked Twitter account. This means Abdi has a verified account, a privilege granted by Twitter to world leaders, public servants, social media influencers, journalists and celebrities.