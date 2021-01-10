Thousands of Israelis have renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

Protesters held signs reading “Go,” and “Bibi, let my people go,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

The protest in a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence comes as Israel is in the midst of its third national lockdown, which was recently tightened to shutter schools, and as the country presses forward with a world-leading vaccination drive.

Trial on bribery, fraud, and breach of trust

Netanyahu’s trial was set to resume this week, but was postponed indefinitely amid the tighter restrictions.