During the initial years of the civil war in Syria, many described it as a sectarian proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Even though restricting the complex nature of the war to this narrow view is misguided, ten years on, it is clear that Saudi Arabia has lost.

With the inauguration of the Trump administration and the changes within the Saudi dynasty, Saudi Arabia counted on the United States to act on its behalf and lined up behind the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has now lost in Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria. Now with an end to the Qatar blockade and a possible rapprochement with Turkey, Saudi Arabia could come back into the game.

With the announcement of the ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran, Saudi Arabia put their faith in words over actions and reduced its efforts to limit Iran. The belief in the Kingdom was that Trump will succeed in reversing Iranian expansionism alone and they could focus on internal matters and follow the UAE's lead.

Four years later, this policy outlook from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman proved to be devastating. Trump’s strategy managed to limit further Iranian expansion, but it could not hold it or even reverse Iranian progress on the ground.

A withdrawing Saudi Arabia, an increasingly influential UAE that focused on Turkey and Qatar, and the continuing Russian-Iranian cooperation made Saudi Arabia the primary loser of the geopolitical chess game in the Middle East. From Syria to Yemen, Saudi Arabia’s role was relegated to a footnote.

At one point Saudi Arabia was the primary supporter of the biggest armed rebel union in Syria, the Islamic Front, and was on the doorsteps of Damascus with its favorite local rebel group, Jaysh al-Islam, now the Saudi role has no signifcance.

The Saudi foreign minister used to openly threaten toppling the Assad regime if it did not implement political reforms and actively engage Iran in a proxy war. The Saudi-supported rebel groups in Syria were some of the fiercest anti-Iran groups.

Today, Iran is listed among the main actors in Syria, but Saudi Arabia is not. The Kingdom reversed its support for the Islamic Front which collapsed and Jaysh al-Islam, once the second-largest single armed group, is now one of many armed groups in the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.

Moreover, while Saudi Arabia would actively use tribal links to encourage engaging Iran-linked Shia militias, now they arbitrarily send envoys to calm tribes and convince them to cooperate with the YPG terror group.

Saudi Arabia has always been regarded as the main protector of Lebanon's Sunni Arabs and has enjoyed huge sway over the politics of the country. However, since the abduction of Saad Hariri, their influence has consistently waned.