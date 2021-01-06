Indonesia may be taking steps to revive its nuclear ambitions under President Joko Widodo’s government. In February 2020, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesian minister of maritime affairs and former chief of staff to Widodo, publicly proclaimed that powerful nations like the United States do not see Indonesia as a serious international player due to its lack of nuclear weapons. His statement quickly captured local news headlines. The retired four-star army general turned political heavyweight is a major proponent behind recent interest in acquiring nuclear reactor technology to capitalize on Indonesia’s wealth of mineral resources.

If Indonesia takes the nuclear track, it would be a major departure from its traditional foreign policy footing. Historically, Indonesia organised the Bandung Conference in 1955 which gave rise to a global Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) of African and Asian states who collectively opted out of aligning with either the United States or Russia during the dawn of the cold war.

Nuclear pivot

What’s changed for Indonesia since then? It's the mineral wealth of thorium.

In June 2020, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto held meetings with the governor of the Banka Belitung Islands, where they discussed setting up a ministerial regional office there. That’s no coincidence. Not too far from the east coast of Sumatra, the islands in question hold nearly 95 percent of Indonesia’s thorium. Thorium itself can’t be used in traditional nuclear reactors. But if you bombard thorium with neutrons, it will transmute to uranium-233, the fissile material of choice for advanced nuclear reactors. Barely a month later, Indonesia’s Defence Minister met with the governor again — this time to discuss tin and rare earth elements. In July 2020, a meeting between Luhut and Prabowo was reported for their discussions on the use of tin and rare earth elements.

What’s important about tin, though? Nothing that’s immediately apparent, aside from the fact that thorium and uranium can actually be extracted from a few unconventional sources such as monazite, which naturally appears next to tin deposits; and Indonesia has a lot of tin.

What can we take away from this? For starters, Indonesia’s defence ministry seems interested in pursuing a small-sized molten salt nuclear reactor with a 50 megawatt electric generation output to power a marine vehicle.

Nuclear-powered propulsion significantly extends the length of naval missions without the need for frequent refueling that diesel-run ships require.

But beyond the rhetoric, it remains to be seen how Indonesia would tap into its local nuclear expertise and industrial capacity. Despite nuclear molten salt reactors being considerably safe, and both easy and cheap to construct, Indonesia’s energy agency BATAN estimated that it could only be operational after 2040.

Given the relative lack of domestic capacity to realize its nuclear ambitions, Indonesia’s defense ministry signed a deal with US-based nuclear company ThorCon International in July 2020 to jointly research and develop a small thorium molten salt reactor. It was a pricey deal.

Initially, Thorcon proposed investing $1.2 billion into a larger, 500 megawatt floating nuclear power plant for Indonesia in March 2019.

Unprepared

But is Indonesia ready for nuclear power? With a recent nuclear waste storage debacle, multiple critics say no.