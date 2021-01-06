A bird flu virus that has been spotted in several Indian states is spreading fast to other parts of the country, amid the ongoing fight against Covid-19. The flu, also called avian flu, caused by the H5N8 and H5N1 viruses, has already left thousands of birds dead. There are currently 12 epicentres of the flu in the country.

What measures is India taking to curb it?

The federal government was quick to issue “high alert” after the reports of the flu surfaced and ordered states to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of the flu.

In some districts where bird flu deaths have been reported, sale and use of poultry meat and other related products such as eggs have been banned after the sudden death of birds in large numbers.

But the country’s most important measure to stop the spread is to start massive culling of tens of thousands of poultry birds, including wild geese, crows and ducks. Only in the southern state of Kerala, where 12,000 ducks were reported dead due to the virus, 36,000 birds are planned to be culled. The avian influenza was spotted in some dead crow samples after the culling.

Some other species of birds were also reportedly affected by the flu.

Some 2,400 migratory birds, mostly bar-headed geese that come from Siberia and Mongolia were also found dead in the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh, a veterinary pathologist Vikram Singh told BBC Hindi.