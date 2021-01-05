France is in bind. One the one hand the country believes itself to be the birthplace of European enlightenment, a place where science, reason and facts trump superstition and irrationality. But on the other hand, a significant portion of French citizens don’t believe in vaccines and immunisation programmes against deadly diseases.

A recent poll found that French people are some of the most sceptical people in the world when it comes to getting the coronavirus vaccine. Only 40 percent of respondents said that they would get the vaccine when it is made available.

It is widely believed that around 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated in order for the country to reach herd immunity.

Citizens in countries like China, Brazil and the UK have expressed some of the highest willingness to be vaccinated between 77 and 80 percent.

The low levels of citizen participation in the vaccine program could spell trouble for France. The country’s Prime Minister, Jean Castex, recently said: “My fear is that not enough French people will get vaccinated."

What lies behind the scepticism?

France’s suspicion of vaccines runs deep and is not a feature of the current pandemic.

In 2019, a survey found that only 33 percent of people in France agreed with the idea that immunisation against deadly viruses is safe.

While the French are not alone in holding such views, the dangerously low levels of confidence in doctors and modern medicine makes it an outlier.

In 2018, the country increased the number of mandatory vaccines from three to eleven amidst rising worry in the medical community that people were increasingly not vaccinating their children against disease like: whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, influenza, pneumonia and meningitis C.

The UK gave up on mandatory vaccinations in the nineteenth century after mass protests rocked the country.

Since then the UK has relied on an informed citizenry, working institutions and experts to convince people to get vaccinated.

According to Francoise Salvadori, author of ‘Anti Vax, a history of the anti-vaccination movement in France the country,’ the country is the only one in the world that legally mandated vaccines, but that hasn’t reduced scepticism, in fact, it may have done the opposite.

Emmanuel Macron’s government has said that it will attempt to convince people to voluntarily adopt the vaccine rather than mandating the vaccine. The government fears that such a move could spark unrest in the country which has already been host to widespread anti-Covid lockdown protests.

Even as countries are racing to vaccinate their citizens, to date, France has managed less than 600 vaccines, despite the thousands of doses being delivered.