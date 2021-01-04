On 3 January 2020, days after the world celebrated the dawn of a new year, the sun set for the last time on the life of Iran’s most infamous and powerful military commander of the modern era, Major General Qasem Soleimani.

The Iranian general had just landed in Baghdad International Airport and was on his way into the Iraqi capital with several of his most trusted lieutenants when an American drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump explosively ended the career of the one man who has arguably shaped much of the Middle East’s major conflict zones today.

A year on, Trump is almost on his way out of office, with the survival of his strategy to contain Iran hanging in the balance as the more Tehran-friendly Joe Biden prepares to assume the presidency of the United States - a prospect that undoubtedly has Iranian leaders breathing sighs of relief.

While Soleimani’s death punctuated the point of American power with alarming effectiveness, it is arguable that Soleimani’s influence remains intact even though his effectiveness has been lost to the Iranians.

Soleimani’s influence remains

Often sensationalised in the world media, and not for no reason, as Iran’s “shadow commander”, Soleimani was the dominant figure in many major conflicts in the Muslim world.

As commander of the Quds Force, the unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for clandestine and extraterritorial operations, Soleimani was involved in every major conflagration in the 'war on terror' era in a bid to carve out a Shia sphere of influence, now part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance”.

Immediately following the 9/11 terror attacks, Soleimani directed Iranian diplomats to urge the United States into a war with the Taliban and to invade Afghanistan.

At one point, Soleimani ordered his operatives to hand over tactical maps to the invading Americans, outlining Taliban positions and advising where to strike them to cause maximum damage.

Of course, this did not later stop the Iranians from providing safe harbour and military support to the same Taliban they had earlier betrayed while simultaneously offering to instrumentalise their Afghan Shia Fatemiyoun proxies, fresh from Syria’s battlefields, to support the Afghan government, showing the self-serving pragmatism Soleimani was renowned for and whose influence remains even after his death.

Less than two years after the Taliban were toppled, Soleimani was again involved in the invasion of another Muslim country, this time Iraq.

A veteran of the Iran-Iraq War, that ended in the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, dramatically likening the ceasefire of 1988 to drinking poison, Soleimani despised the Baathist regime of Saddam Hussein that had contained the Iranian revolution and gladly assisted the US in toppling it.

In its place, Soleimani deftly outplayed the American occupiers and ensured that pro-Iran politicians would hold sway in a divided and weakened Iraq, supported by the guns of more than a hundred IRGC-backed Shia militias and death squads who proceeded to fan the flames of sectarian conflict by persecuting and murdering Sunnis. This directly led to the rise of Daesh, embroiling Iraq and Syria in a bloodbath of sectarian carnage that Soleimani, once again, was on hand to quell working in concert with the Iraqi government and the US-led coalition who finally defeated Daesh in Iraq in 2017.