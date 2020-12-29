Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow and Ankara's military cooperation would not be deterred by the US imposing sanctions on Turkish officials earlier this month over Turkey acquiring a Russia-made missile defence system.

"We have confirmed our mutual intention to develop military ties with Turkey" despite "Washington's illegitimate pressure", Lavrov told reporters following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Sochi on Tuesday.

Calling for an end to quotas, tariffs and obstacles, the Turkish foreign minister said Turkey and Russia aim for $100B in trade.

Cavusoglu said sectors like transport and agriculture needed to be liberalised to further facilitate trade between the two countries

Strong bilateral ties

Lavrov stressed that despite the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin remain in close contact. This year, two leaders met in person three times, took part in a videoconference in the Astana format, and had nearly two dozen phone conversations, Lavrov said.

"This statistic alone shows what a rich agenda fills our relations," said Lavrov.

"We have a rich international agenda, the Syrian settlement, Libya, other parts of the Middle East region, and Nagorno-Karabakh topic that recently came forward,” said Lavrov.

"We greatly value our trustful dialogue," he added.

Cavusoglu told the joint news conference that Turkey's relations with Russia are not an alternative to its ties with NATO and the European Union.

His comments came after fellow NATO member US sanctioned Turkish officials and the EU prepared punitive steps over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights.

Cavusoglu stressed that the close dialogue between the Turkish and Russian presidents and the mutual trust between them, serves not only the development of bilateral relations but also regional ties.