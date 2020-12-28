Russia has sent more military police to an area in northern Syria where Syrian National Army (SNA) backed by Turkey have clashed with the PKK terror group’s Syrian wing near a strategic highway patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops.

The deployment comes ahead of talks in southern Russia on Tuesday between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Syria, where Moscow and Ankara have backed opposing sides but often work in conjuction, is one of the topics the two diplomats will discuss.

Battles between Turkey-backed SNA fighters and members of the YPG/PKK terror group broke out near the town of Ain Issa in northern Syria earlier this month.

Ain Issa sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place.

Turkish forces and Syrian National Army seized territory in the region in an offensive last year against the YPG/PKK which holds swathes of north and east Syria.

The US backed PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle for Daesh terror group's territory in Syria in 2014. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The PKK's growth along northern Syria poses a security threat for Ankara.

