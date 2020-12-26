WORLD
Deadly bomb blasts hit Afghanistan's capital
Kabul and several other provinces of Afghanistan have been rocked by deadly violence, including bombings, rocket attacks and targeted killings in recent months.
In this file photo, members of Afghan security forces stand guard at the site of an attack in Kabul on December 20, 2020. / AFP
December 26, 2020

Two Afghan policemen have been killed as three separate "sticky bombs" exploded in Kabul, the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

The policemen were killed when a sticky bomb attached to their pick-up truck exploded in a central district of Kabul, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters on Saturday.

A civilian was also wounded in the blast, he said.

Two security personnel were wounded in another similar bomb attack targeting a second police pick-up truck in a western district of Kabul, Faramarz said.

He said a third bomb also exploded in the city but caused no casualties.

READ MORE:Deadly car bomb explodes near prison in Afghanistan's Kabul

Peace talks ongoing

The latest attacks came as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators held talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

Recommended

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Daesh has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

READ MORE:Civilian deaths surges in Afghanistan amid Taliban talks – report

The talks in Doha have been suspended until early January and there is speculation they could be further delayed.

At the same time, Taliban militants have waged bitter battles against Daesh fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against government forces and keeping their promise not to attack US and NATO troops.

Daesh also claimed responsibility for last week’s rocket attacks targeting the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties.

READ MORE:Why are so many Afghans unsatisfied with peace talks with the Taliban?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
