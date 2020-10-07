Facebook announced on Tuesday it was banning all pages, groups, and accounts associated with QAnon, in one of the strongest moves taken against the mass conspiracy movement. This follows a move to disrupt QAnon and other far-right militarised movements in August, which led to the removal of at least 1,500 pages online.

But is it really enough? While hailed as a crippling move against the far-right conspiracy group, the loosely linked QAnon movement has been developing an underground presence since 2017. In many senses, it originated in the deep dark crevices of the internet. With Facebook and Twitter’s crackdown, they’re returning to their usual haunts.

Digging a bit deeper, we went straight to the source of it, and got anonymous takes from actual QAnon members who’ve already set up shops elsewhere.

But what is QAnon and what do they stand for?

In November 2017, a small-time YouTuber and two moderators of 4chan, one of the darkest, extreme message boards on the internet, came together and picked up on an anonymous, cryptic message sent from “Q”.

Suddenly his disciples, an entire movement was generated, as well as a mythology behind “Q”, who claimed to be a high-ranking military officer. In a matter of months, it spread like wildfire throughout the US and even Europe.

At the heart of it, QAnon adherents believe that US President Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a global cabal of criminals, politicians and the rich elite.

For QAnon believers, Trump’s claims of ‘draining the swamp’ is a subtle wink and nod to what “Q” prophesied and detailed.

Devoid of concrete facts, the QAnon community urges its members to follow ‘the crumbs’, and see hidden messages everywhere that can be found by the mentally liberated and worthy.

By suspending disbelief, and paying homage to “Truth”, its adherents find meaning in being part of an ancient, global struggle.

Down the rabbit hole

It wasn’t hard to find QAnon on the web. While 4chan and 8chan were taken down after the Christchurch terrorist shooter shared a link to his livestream there, they have their own established websites.

A quick search turned up four of them. Another five minute search also yielded a private invitation to a hidden Discord server, where QAnon members interact through anonymous accounts.

Discord used to be a gaming-focused social group app, offering a means for gamers to coordinate, play together, and socialise in their downtime. But even Discord is rebranding that image, welcoming niche groups of all kinds.

Shortly after entering, TRT World was required to carry out a stringent series of verifications. Among them was the need to link to other accounts in order to prove we weren’t a shell account, but had an actual social media presence.

The logic behind it is simple. For right-wing groups on Discord, privacy is sacred. A slip-up leading to your actual identity could lead to you being “doxxed”, which refers to when an anonymous tip to law enforcement has your house raided for contraband, weapons or terror-related claims.

It’s no joke at all. People die in these raids. Doxxing also includes hacking, posting private details about you online, or making you the target of rape and death threats.

After verification, we were introduced. Their group held manifestos, discussions of current events, 18+ hate memes, a beginners section for induction, and even a career networking section.

One of the members by the username, “Adolf Hitler” agreed to talk by voice chat. Believing he was inducting us into the higher mysteries, he pleasantly sent us links to the same centralised pages we turned up.

A German white collar worker, and a proud self-described Nazi, “Hitler” explained that QAnon was trying to expose the “Freemasonic Illuminati Globalist Satanic Deep State Cabal.”

Asked how he felt about Facebook’s ban, he neglected to comment. Another individual by the name of ‘Operation Q’, spoke up using a voice distorter. Here’s what he had to say.