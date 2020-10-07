Tens of thousands of Muslims have descended upon Senegal's holy city for the annual Grand Magal pilgrimage being held this week, usually the largest Muslim gathering in West Africa that some fear could become a super-spreader event for Covid-19.

The Magal honours the founder of the Mouride Brotherhood, Senegal's most influential religious order. In previous years, as many as 3 million people travelled to the city of Touba during Magal, with many coming from neighbouring Gambia.

With Senegal's land borders still closed, fewer pilgrims attended the main events on Tuesday. Closely packed lines queued up to enter the Grand Mosque of Touba, though hand sanitiser and masks were required to enter.

Mam Thierno, 41, has lived in Italy for nearly a decade but chose to travel home to Senegal for Magal even amid the pandemic, calling it a deeply moving experience for him and his family.

“To go a year without Magal would be too much for me,” he said. “With the pandemic, there are people who say we shouldn’t hold the Magal in Touba ... I know the disease is here, Covid-19 exists, but I still came.”

Battle with coronavirus pandemic