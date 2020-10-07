An opinion poll conducted by Qatar-run Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS), has indicated that large majorities across the Arab world have disapproved of any normalisation process with Israel.

Most recently, the UAE-Bahrain normalisation deal with Israel has angered a large number of ordinary Arabs across the world, triggering protests in Palestine and several other countries.

Many analysts have long argued that the Arab autocrat states’ recognition of Israel from Egypt and Jordan, to most recently, the UAE and Bahrain, represents a tiny minority of the Middle Eastern people.

“An overwhelming majority (88%) of Arabs disapprove of recognition of Israel by their home countries, with only 6% accepting formal diplomatic recognition,” says the poll report, which was released on Tuesday.

The survey also finds a powerful support for the Palestinian cause among ordinary Arabs, who identify the conflict as an Arab issue. “Over three quarters of the Arab public agree that the Palestinian cause concerns all Arabs, and not the Palestinians alone,” the poll says.

The survey was conducted across 13 Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iraq between November 2019 and September 2020.

“In fact, one half of those who accepted formal diplomatic relations with Israel and their governments made such a move conditional on the formation of an independent Palestinian state,” the report finds.

Until now, none of the Arab normalisation deals with Israel, including the latest UAE-Bahrain agreement, have laid out conditions related to Israeli acceptance of the Palestinian state.

Among the countries, the highest opposition to any Arab normalisation came from Algeria, a north African state, which had gone through a terrible colonial experience under France similar to what the Palestinians have long experienced at the hands of Israelis. Prominent experts, like Prof. Richard Falk, defines Israel as a colonialist state in the postcolonial world.

The ACRPS opinion poll confirms how much the colonialist past and the Western hegemony over the Arab world following World War I has helped define the political sentiments of the Arab world.

“When asked to elaborate on the reasons for their positions, respondents who were opposed to diplomatic ties between their countries and Israel focused on several factors, such as Israeli racism towards the Palestinians and its colonialist, expansionist policies,” the poll says.

Algeria, where the opposition to normalisations run as high as 99 percent, has been followed by Lebanon, another former French colony, with 94 percent opposition and Tunisia, which is also a former colony under France, with 93 percent rejection.

In Jordan, a country, which recognised Israel in 1994 in the wake of the Oslo Peace Accords between Israelis and Palestinians, the opposition to any normalisation with Tel Aviv is one of the highest across the Arab world, hitting at 93 percent.

Even the Gulf street does not like normalisation

Popular opposition to the normalisation with Israel is very strong in the Gulf, where the Arab autocrat sentiment to warm relations with the Zionist state runs high in regard to other Middle Eastern regions.

The average opposition to Arab-Israeli normalisation is hitting its highest degree in the Gulf, according to the poll.

“Refusal to recognise Israel is proportionally the highest in the Gulf region; nearly 90% of Qatar and Kuwait respondents reject their country’s recognition of Israel, and 65% of Saudis expressed their rejection, as contrasted with 6% who agreed to recognition, while 29% refused to express their opinion,” the report says.