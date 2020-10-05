The global Covid death toll has passed the tragic total of one million, with some speculating that the true figure could be higher due to lack of reporting in many parts of the world.

The World Health Organisation predicted that the doubling of that figure is ‘very likely’.

But that is not unavoidable. Both the direct loss of lives caused by the virus, and the indirect loss of lives and livelihoods brought about by indiscriminate policies in response to it, can be limited with smart, tech-driven policies and transparent models of government action.

Over the last six months, I have seen how the skills of government innovation teams like Bangladesh’s a2i are more important than ever.

This is a unique crisis, requiring novel forms of governance and communication. It is simply not enough to copy and paste reactions from previous crises, like those posed by national security or environmental disasters. Even worse would be to use essentially the same epidemiological approaches developed during the Spanish flu a century ago. Since then, viruses have not changed, but technology and societies have.

Too many countries have been tempted to rely on those old solutions to old problems, meaning the effects of the virus have been worse than they could have been, and trust between people and their governments has been reduced.

This crisis has stress-tested relations between many governments and their populations. It is no coincidence that the pandemic has dovetailed with acts of civil disobedience across the world: where governments cannot demonstrate that they are following the best advice, both medically and economically, public outrage is likely to follow.

This is exacerbated by the loss of civil liberties and livelihoods brought about by lockdowns. The hundreds of millions of ‘new poor’ around the world want to know that their futures were not sacrificed for nothing, or merely for the appearance of doing something.

All these challenges throw up opportunities for improvements in governance and strengthening the bonds between governments and populations.

Transparent, reliable and honest communication with citizens has never been more important. Fear of death and (amongst the poorest) fear of starvation due to pandemic restrictions on working life, can only be calmed when there is trust in authorities to be telling the whole story.