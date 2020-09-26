President Donald Trump intends to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, US media have reported, who if confirmed would cement a solid conservative majority on the high court.

The president said this week he will announce his pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, and various media outlets said it would be the 48-year-old conservative judge.

Citing sources close to the process, various media outlets, including The New York Timesand CNN, said Trump would nominate Barrett.

If she is confirmed, the court would shift to a 6-3 conservative majority.

Asked by journalists if Barrett will indeed be nominated, Trump responded, "I haven't said that."

But he added that he had already made a decision "in my own mind" and that Barrett is "outstanding."

The media reports noted the mercurial Trump could still change his mind before the official announcement, expected at 5pm (9pm GMT) on Saturday.