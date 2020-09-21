Turkey and Greece could resume talks over the eastern Mediterranean row, after Ankara this month recalled an oil and gas exploration vessel from Mediterranean waters in a move welcomed by Athens.

Greece is close to resuming talks with Turkey over maritime zones, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

"We're close to resuming exploratory talks, but how soon this will happen depends on both sides, on Greece and Turkey. The sentiment is good," Petsas told reporters.

NATO members Turkey and Greece bitterly disagree over maritime jurisdiction and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

READ MORE:Erdogan: No 'trouble' meeting with Greece's Mitsotakis over east Med row

Turkey warns against EU sanctions

Turkey and Greece could soon resume talks over their issue but European Union leaders meeting this week will not help if they threaten sanctions, Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

Tensions flared last month when Turkey sent a vessel to survey for gas and oil in the region.

European Union member Greece condemned the move as illegal and pressed, along with Greek-administered Cyprus, for a strong response from EU leaders when they meet on Thursday.

READ MORE:Turkey extends operations in eastern Mediterranean until mid-October

Chance for diplomacy

Ankara withdrew the Oruc Reis vessel last week.

It described its recall to a Turkish port as a routine maintenance stop but later said the move opened up the chance for diplomacy to reduce tensions with Athens.

"At this point, the climate has become much more suitable for negotiations to begin," Kalin told Dogan News Agency. "...Exploratory talks may start again."