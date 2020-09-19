The Afghan air force has conducted multiple strikes on Taliban positions in which more than 30 insurgent fighters were killed, officials said.

Taliban immediately disputed the claim saying the strikes on Saturday killed 23 civilians instead.

"This morning, Taliban fighters attacked (Afghan army) positions in ... Khan Abad district in Kunduz province," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The military "intercepted the attack in accordance with 'active defence' procedures," the statement added, noting that more than 30 Taliban fighters including two commanders were killed.

The Taliban claimed the strike killed nearly 23 civilians including women and children in the latest mass-casualty incident in Afghanistan that came even as peace talks were under way in Qatar.

Civilains hospitalised

Provincial officials told Reuters news agency the strikes on a Taliban base killed at least 12 civilians and injured more than 10 people.

The Defence Ministry said it was aware of the claim and would investigate.

Local hospital director Mohammad Naeem Mangal told AFP news agency that three dead and three wounded civilians had been brought to the facility.

"The first strike hit the Taliban base but the second one caused civilian casualties as they had gathered at the bombed site," said Fatima Aziz, a member of parliament who represents Kunduz.

She said 11 civilians were killed and five people were missing in the Khanabad district of Kunduz province.

According to another witness, the air strikes left 12 civilians killed, including children, and 18 others wounded.

The witness said that several Taliban militants had been killed.

