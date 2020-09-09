The poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny with Novichok nerve agent has sent shock waves throughout Europe. For the second time in as many years, Moscow is accused of sanctioning the use of a banned chemical weapon to assassinate political dissidents. This is in addition to other assassinations the Kremlin is allegedly linked to like that of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili who was gunned down in a Berlin park last year. Of course, Russia denies involvement in any of these killings—but they would, wouldn’t they.

It is not just the hit jobs across Europe that is undermining Europe’s relations with Moscow. Russia’s actions in places like Syria, Libya, and Ukraine—and now Belarus—also undermines Europe’s security interests.

Even so, Europe remains heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies. Europe depends on Russian natural gas for 40 percent of its needs. In total, almost 200 billion cubic meters of natural gas are now imported from Russia annually due to declining European production and rising demand.

This is particularly true when it comes to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. This proposed Russian gas pipeline to Germany will increase Europe’s dependence on Moscow for energy. Notwithstanding the tough line and threat of sanctions from the Trump Administration, and vocal opposition from many corners across Europe, Germany remains committed to seeing Nord Stream 2 becoming operational.

This project is neither economically necessary, nor is it geopolitically prudent. Rather, it is a political project led by German financial interests and Russian geopolitical machinations to greatly increase European dependence on Russian gas, magnify Russia’s ability to use its European energy dominance as a political trump card, and specifically undermine Eastern and Central Europe.

The blatant poisoning of Navalny should be the end of this project. Berlin should find the moral and geopolitical fortitude to tell Moscow that a line has been crossed and that Nord Stream 2 is no longer possible.

In place of Nord Stream 2, Europe needs to do a better job at diversifying its energy resources away from Russia. One logical area is Europe’s south. There are three initiatives that can help Europe achieve better energy security instead of relying more on Russia: the Southern Gas Corridor, the proposed Trans-Caspian Pipeline, and the Three Seas Initiative.

The Southern Gas Corridor is a network of pipelines running 2,100 miles across seven countries, that will soon be supplying 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe. In addition to the existing network of gas pipelines connecting Azerbaijan on the Caspian Sea to Southern Europe while bypassing Russia, in June 2018 construction finished on the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, further linking Azerbaijan to Turkey.

This pipeline will then link with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, which will run from the Turkish–Greek border to Italy via Albania and the Adriatic Sea, when it becomes fully operation this November. These new gas pipelines, in addition to the existing South Caucasus Pipeline, are known as the Southern Gas Corridor.