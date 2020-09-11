Firefighters have been battling unprecedented wildfires up and down the US West Coast. The fires have killed at least 16 people and forced more than half a million others to flee their homes, with officials warning of more deaths to come in the days ahead.

Since Monday 11 people have died from fires in California, while four were killed in Oregon and a one-year-old boy died in Washington state, according to police.

The true scale of destruction is impossible to gauge across wide stretches of California, Oregon and Washington cut off from the world by an apocalyptic wall of flames, fuelled by record heatwaves and intense, dry winds.

The August Complex Fire became the biggest recorded blaze in Californian history on Thursday, after multiple fires in the state's northwest combined under high temperatures and winds to rip through 746,000 acres of dry vegetation.

More than 2.6 million acres have been burned across the whole state so far, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

Rooms for evacuees

As of late Thursday, the Creek Fire razed 176,000 acres in the hills of the Sierra National Forest in central California, according to Cal Fire officials.

Normally, evacuees are sheltered in places like school gyms and sleep on cots, but during the coronavirus pandemic that is no longer an option due to the possibility of contagion.

More than 1,200 rooms have been prepared for fire evacuees at hotels, a Red Cross official said.

Bodies found

Butte County sheriff’s deputies and detectives found seven bodies on Thursday, a day after three other victims were discovered. Among the people unaccounted for are Sandy Butler and her husband, who called their son to say they were going to try to escape the flames by finding shelter in a pond.

“We’re still hoping and praying for good news,” said Jessica Fallon, who has two children with the Butler’s grandson and considers them her own grandparents.

“Everything is replaceable, but not my grandparents’ lives. I’d rather lose everything than those two. They kind of held the family together.”

Hunt for missing people

More bodies could be found as crews manage to make their way into devastated areas. A team of anthropologists from Chico State University were helping in the search, sheriff's Capt Derek Bell said.

The weeks-old fire was about 50 percent contained when winds thrashed it into explosive growth on Tuesday, driving it through rugged Sierra Nevada foothills and destroying much of the town of Berry Creek.

More than 2,000 homes and other buildings had burned in the lightning-sparked collection of fires now known as the North Complex burning about 200 km northeast of San Francisco.

Forecasters said there was some good news on the weather front: winds were expected to remain lighter this week in the fire area, while dense smoke actually knocked down the temperature slightly and was expected to keep the humidity somewhat higher.

The fire is among five this year that have set records for the most land ever burned, including a blaze that broke the mark on Thursday as the largest ever.

More than 12,500 sq km have burned so far this year — more land than Rhode Island, Delaware and Washington, DC, combined — and fall is typically the worst season for fires. Nineteen people have been killed and nearly 4,000 structures have burned across the state.

