Emmanuel Macron has once again targeted Turkey’s national interests in the eastern Mediterranean, where France has no coast, disguising his attack as criticism of only the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

There are deep differences between Turkey and Greece and its allies in the region over several issues, ranging from exploration efforts of recently discovered rich gas reserves, to other maritime rights. France’s backing of Greece has escalated tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We must be tough with the Turkish government and not with the Turkish people, who deserve more than the Erdogan government,” said Macron, ahead of a Med-7 Summit meeting in Corsica yesterday, threatening Ankara in stark terms.

He appears to have little understanding of the nature of Turkish politics, where both the government and much of the opposition usually hold a united front on major foreign political issues like Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean.

After Macron's statement, the AK Party-led government, as well as the country’s main opposition party, harshly criticised the French President for his comments regarding Turkey’s policy for this region.

“Our president has always drawn his power from the Turkish people. The Turkish people and the government have always had one heart in the face of such delusions and will continue to do so,” said Omer Celik, the AK Party spokesman.

Bulent Kusoglu, the CHP’s deputy chairman, has also spoken very similarly to Celik.

“This is our national issue. Foreign policy is a national issue for us,” asserted Kusoglu.

Regarding Macron’s statement of separating Erdogan from the Turkish people and targeting the President himself, the CHP top official also spoke very clearly and similarly to Celik.

“In domestic matters, we separate Erdogan and internal problems, but we cannot make such a distinction in national issues,” said Kusoglu during an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

“In such issues, we [always] support the government. Of course, we do not separate the Turkish people from the Erdogan government as they [the French and other foreign powers] do,” he continued.

“We shouldn't separate,” Kusoglu concluded.

IYI party, another opposition party and an ally of the CHP, has also consistently supported Erdogan’s stance on the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish political forces’ reaction to the Macron statement has served as a reminder of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s controversial comments on Erdogan and how the US should support the Turkish opposition against the Turkish President.

After the publication of the Biden interview with the New York Times, which was conducted in December, much of Turkey’s opposition criticised Biden’s plans, urging him to stay away from Turkish politics.

Although Macron did not mention the opposition, many in Turkey took it as a signal that the French President was trying to stir up domestic politics on the issue.

What Macron invokes

Macron’s recent moves have led to suggestions that he sees himself as the second coming of France’s great leader Charles de Gaulle, the former decorated general and powerful president who led the country’s resistance against Germany’s occupied forces under Hitler during World War II.

But he is no De Gaulle, a man who ascended to the top political post after the war, reestablishing the country.