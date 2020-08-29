Turkey has reaffirmed determination to preserve its sovereign rights in eastern Mediterranean, criticising EU for being insincere "to call for dialogue on the one hand and make other plans on the other".

In an interview on Saturday Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said: "Turkey expects equity from the EU, no one should expect Ankara to take a step back based on this equity."

Oktay further asked: "If the Greek attempts to expand its territorial waters isn't a cause of war, then what is?" stressing that the country "will protect its rights on every cubic meter in the Eastern Mediterranean waters no matter what."

"It is insincere for the EU to call for dialogue on the one hand and make other plans on the other, regarding the activities we carry out in our own continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean," Oktay also said on via his Twitter account.

He added: "We [Turkey] are well aware of peace and diplomatic language, but we will not hesitate to do what is necessary when it comes to protecting the rights and interests of Turkey. France and Greece are among those who know this best."

Turkey to hold military exercise off Cyprus

Turkey has said it would hold a military exercise off northwest Cyprus for the next two weeks, amid growing tension with Greece over disputed claims to exploration rights in the east Mediterranean.

The long-running dispute between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, flared up after the two countries agreed rival accords on their maritime boundaries with Libya and Egypt, and Turkey sent a survey vessel into contested waters this month.

Both sides have held military exercises in the east Mediterranean, highlighting the potential for the dispute over the extent of their continental shelves to escalate into confrontation.