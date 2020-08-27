Turkey has said it will hold firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on Sept 1-2, the latest in a series of military drills which have fuelled tensions with Greece.

The Turkish navy issued the latest advisory, known as a Navtex, on Thursday saying it will hold the firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast of Iskenderun, northeast of Cyprus.

Turkey and Greece have been locked in a bitter dispute over control of eastern Mediterranean waters which escalated after Ankara sent a seismic survey vessel to the region.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greek efforts to declare a huge exclusive economic zone, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) – which has issued Turkish state oil company Turkish Petroleum a license – and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Turkey's recent Navtex alert is about ensuring the safety for a navy drill off the coast of Iskenderun, Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.