On August 25, 2017, the military junta of Myanmar unleashed a wave of violence on the Rohingya ethnic minority in northern Rakhine state, rendering more than 710,000 Rohingya Muslims homeless and forcing them to take refuge in the neighbouring country, Bangladesh.

In so-called “clearance operations,” 24,000 Rohingya Muslims were killed by Myanmarese forces, with 34,000 injured after being thrown into fires.

Three years later, the Rohingya diaspora is determined to retrieve their rights as citizens.

Currently, nearly 860,000 Rohingyan people are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District - 55 percent are children.

They have been experiencing physical violence, psychosocial trauma, sexual violence and been forced to work for a living.

Under stressful and uncertain living conditions, Rohingya children suffer from a lack of education.

Apart from the efforts of some NGOs to offer an education in camps, Rohingya children are prevented from attending school.

For example, more than 145,000 Rohingya refugee children in south-eastern Bangladesh attend UNICEF-supported learning centres in 2018.