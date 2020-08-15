A team of FBI investigators are due to arrive in Lebanon this weekend to take part in the probe of Beirut's massive explosion.

David Hale, US undersecretary of state for political affairs on Saturday called for a thorough and transparent investigation after visiting the location of the blast.

He said the FBI team is taking part at the invitation of Lebanese authorities in order to find answers about what caused the August 4 explosion which killed nearly 180 people and wounded thousands.

The cause of the fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate at Beirut’s port remains unclear.

Documents have emerged showing the country’s top leadership and security officials were aware of the chemicals stored at the port. French investigators are also taking part in the Lebanese-led probe.

'Transparent and credible'

“We really need to make sure that there is a thorough, a transparent and credible investigation. I know that is what everyone is demanding,” Hale said.

Search and rescue crews flew in from around the world in the immediate aftermath. Hale toured the site of the blast with Lebanese army officers.

Many Lebanese want the probe taken out of the hands of their government, fearing that bickering among the long-entrenched political factions, notorious for corruption, won’t allow any results to come to light that are damaging to their leadership.