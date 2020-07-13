WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's plan to annex West Bank portions 'unacceptable': Jordan
Any unilateral Israeli measure to annex Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank will undermine regional peace, Jordan's King Abdullah tells British lawmakers.
King Abdullah, a staunch US ally, has also in recent months warned that Israeli policies would lead to conflict and deal a blow to Israeli-Jordanian ties. / Reuters
July 13, 2020

Jordan's King Abdullah has warned that any unilateral Israeli moves to annex territory in the occupied West Bank would fuel instability and dim hopes of a final settlement of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict.

The monarch told British lawmakers the only path to a comprehensive and lasting Middle East peace was the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on land captured by Israel in the 1967 war, and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Any unilateral Israeli measure to annex lands in the West Bank is unacceptable, as it would undermine the prospects of achieving peace and stability in the Middle East," the monarch was quoted in a palace statement as telling British foreign and defence parliamentary committee members in a virtual meeting.

READ MORE: Annexing West Bank threatens Jordan-Israel treaty, analysts say

Amman's diplomatic offensive 

Jordan has led a diplomatic campaign along with most other European countries that opposes Israeli plans that envisage annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as part of a controversial deal being promoted by US President Donald Trump's administration.

King Abdullah, a staunch US ally, has also in recent months warned that Israeli policies along with Trump's controversial plan would lead to conflict and deal a blow to Israeli-Jordanian relations.

Amman lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Jordan is the second Arab country after Egypt to sign a peace treaty with Israel and many of its more than seven million citizens are of Palestinian origin.

READ MORE:What Israel’s proposed annexation means for Jordan

SOURCE:Reuters
